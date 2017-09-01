Against the Grain – January 9, 2017
Nicole Nguyen discusses her book A Curriculum of Fear: Homeland Security in U.S. Public Schools.
Review by KPFA Theatre Critic Richard Wolinsky of “The Madwoman in the Volvo” by Sandra Tsing Loh at Berkeley Rep through January 15, 2017. Berkeley Rep
Richard Adams (1920-2016) interviewed in 1978 by Richard Wolinsky. Richard Adams, the author of “Watership Down,” “Plague Dogs” “Shardik” and other novels, died on Christmas Eve, 2016 at the age of 96. It was on tour for “The Plague Dogs” upon its American publication in the spring of 1978 that Richard Wolinsky interviewed Richard Adams. Though he’d conducted a handful of interviews with a co-host, this was Richard Wolinsky’s first solo shot in what would be a long career as literary interviewer.
Jesse finds out about the Man Lexy ran off with.
We’ve all heard the story’s of refugees fleeing war and violence from their home countries into the West … but what happens to those who survive the dangerous journey away from home? The stories and experiences are as diverse the people seeking refuge themselves. Some are settled fairly quickly especially when they have family or … Continued
In this first episode of “The Occasional Scoop,” Kris Welch interviews Wes “Scoop” Nisker about his new book “You Are Not Your Fault.
Nicole Nguyen discusses her book A Curriculum of Fear: Homeland Security in U.S. Public Schools.
Ralph talks to Israeli activist, Miko Peled, author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine about whether a two-state solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict is even possible. Also, Mark Green rejoins us to discuss whether president-elect Donald Trump has already violated The Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating on behalf … Continued
Richard Nixon conducted a number of acts against his enemies ranging from an assasination attempt agains a journalist and having the IRS go after anti-war activists. We talk about these incidents and the relevance that they may have for us today with historian, journalist and author Rick Perlstein. Perlstein is the author of “Before the Storm: Barry Goldwater … Continued
Senate Hearings Begin for Wealthiest Cabinet in U.S. History Despite Lack of Vetting; Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills; Repeal & Run? Republicans Move to Axe Obamacare, But What Will Replacement Look Like? WATCH: Meryl Streep Slams Trump for Bullying & Calls for an Independent Free Press.
Nicole Nguyen discusses her book A Curriculum of Fear: Homeland Security in U.S. Public Schools.
Ralph talks to Israeli activist, Miko Peled, author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine about whether a two-state solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict is even possible. Also, Mark Green rejoins us to discuss whether president-elect Donald Trump has already violated The Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating on behalf … Continued
Richard Nixon conducted a number of acts against his enemies ranging from an assasination attempt agains a journalist and having the IRS go after anti-war activists. We talk about these incidents and the relevance that they may have for us today with historian, journalist and author Rick Perlstein. Perlstein is the author of “Before the Storm: Barry Goldwater … Continued
Senate Hearings Begin for Wealthiest Cabinet in U.S. History Despite Lack of Vetting; Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills; Repeal & Run? Republicans Move to Axe Obamacare, But What Will Replacement Look Like? WATCH: Meryl Streep Slams Trump for Bullying & Calls for an Independent Free Press.
Host by Pedro Reyes
Setting the Standard has been around 8-10 years, and was originally started by Maya Rise. We kept it going, and continues to evolve into many platforms. We are a all volunteer crew, and bring you information, poetry, music, and much more. You can tune in online at kpfa.org or on the radio at 94.1fm KPFA, … Continued
\ FREQUENCY MODULATION RADIO – iteration 16 Tune in this Sunday, January 8th for an episode in tribute to the incredible artistry of Jsun McCarty. Jsun was quickly taken from us along with so many unique artists by the tragic Ghost Ship fire. His bandmate and beloved friend Michael Daddona showcases the work of Jsun … Continued
Estrenos musicales de Café Tacvba, Manu Chao y San Pascualito Rey. El Nahual reporta desde el Bajío mexicano.
Tales from the darker side of the urban jungle.
A new version of the classic radio anthology series by the same name,performed by a growing company of Hollywood actors, hosted by Daamen Krall.
Singer/Songwriter/Recording Artist Destani Wolf, describes the unique unfoldment of her musical career. . As early as the tender age of 2, Destani knew she was a singer. She even practiced singing regularly with a water hose substituting for a microphone. Decades later, Destani is an internationally acclaimed, accomplished musician who is noted for her ability … Continued
Join us for the premier of Talk It Out Radio on KPFA this Sunday January 8th from 7-8pm. Talk it out Radio is dedicated to sharing the importance of mindfulness and nonviolent communication (NVC) and provides skills for effective and meaningful communication. This Sunday, meet our hosts, NVC and Buddhist practitioners Marlena Willis, Nancy Kahn … Continued