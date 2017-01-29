Panhandle Country – January 29, 2017
Traditional Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, Western Swing, Old Time String Band, Country Jazz, hosted by Tom Diamant.
Robert Olen Butler, author of the novel “Perfume River,” in conversation with Richard Wolinsky. Robert Olen Butler is the author of several novels and short story collections. His collection, “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The author of sixteen novels and six collections of short stories, his best-known works focus on the legacy of Vietnam, either looking at the war itself or on its aftermath in Vietnam and in America.
KPFA theater critic Richard Wolinsky reviews the Jewish Circle Theatre production of “Love Sick,” at the Osher Studio in Berkeley through February 12th and at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, February 23-March 12.
Bill Scott Sworn In As New San Francisco Police Chief. Is The California Governor Ready For Trump? The Largest Single Political Protest Action In The U. S. Since The Sixties.
Jesse finds out about the Man Lexy ran off with.
We’ve all heard the story’s of refugees fleeing war and violence from their home countries into the West … but what happens to those who survive the dangerous journey away from home? The stories and experiences are as diverse the people seeking refuge themselves. Some are settled fairly quickly especially when they have family or … Continued
In this first episode of “The Occasional Scoop,” Kris Welch interviews Wes “Scoop” Nisker about his new book “You Are Not Your Fault.
Music among friends. Folk and acoustic music. Singer/songwriters. Familiar songs and the New from home and across the sea. Stories of Life, Struggle, and Humor. Hosted by Kevin Vance.
In the first hour, The Truth Shall Set You Free, with Karen J. Greenberg author of “Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State” and Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law. In the second hour, America First Around the World, with Chris Toensing, editor of Middle East Report.
Weekend Edition of the KPFA Evening News, which is a collaboration of KPFA and KFCF in Fresno.
Vice President Mike Pence becomes the highest ranking presidential administration figure ever to address the annual anti-abortion March for Life in person. Pence highlights President Trump’s pending nomination of a Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox calls Donald Trump “childish” and a C.E.O. and says Mexico has … Continued
An award winning front-line investigative news magazine, that focuses on human, civil and workers right, issues of war and peace, Global Warming, racism and poverty, and other issues. Hosted by Dennis J. Bernstein.
Explorations deep into the language of music.There’s a lot that’s Bach, and a lot that’s not. Hosted by Larry Bensky.
Lowrider soul, with a mix of barrio oldies and raza knowledge.
A cultural affairs radio magazine showcasing personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of under-served and underrepresented humans. Members of the First Voice Media Apprenticeship program produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle.
A half-hour radio show providing critical coverage of disability issues and bringing the insight of the grassroots disability movement to the general public.
Education Today is a radio show hosted by Kitty Kelly Epstein, and airs on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the Month.