Winona LaDuke: Trump’s Push to Build Dakota Access & Keystone XL Pipelines is a Declaration of War

Democracy Now

Winona LaDuke: Trump’s Push to Build Dakota Access & Keystone XL Pipelines is a Declaration of War; Boycott the Banks: Actor Shailene Woodley Calls for Action Against Funders of Dakota Access Pipeline; A Complete Disregard for Democracy: Greenpeace Condemns Trump’s Move on Pipelines & Silencing of EPA; Shailene Woodley on Malia Obama’s Presence at Park … Continued
Congresswoman Jackie Speir on Standing Up to Trump and the People’s Lobbyist: Public Citizen

Letters and Politics

In this episode host Mitch Jeserich speaks with California’s Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier. They touch on the future of the Affordable Care Act, standing up to Trump’s agenda, Russia’s interference in the election and more. Then, he speaks with Robert Weissman, the President of Public Citizen, about what he expects during the Trump presidency.
Indie Landscapes – January 21, 2017

Indie Landscapes

Featuring music from the quartet Temples with a track off their forthcoming sophomore album Volcano. Prolific musician Ty Segall shares a track off his self-titled album via Drag City. Reno, Nevada duo Surf Curse. Reykjavik, Iceland outfit Fufanu return with a new single leading up to their sophomore album titled Sports. Montreal collective Arcade Fire … Continued
Your Thyroid Health

About Health

When your thyroid levels are out of balance, so are you. Tune in to learn how your thyroid works, what can cause it to be unbalanced, treatments, and life style changes. Join Nurse Rona and Dr. Harry Mcilroy. Call us with your questions 1-800-958-9008.
February 22 2017

RICHARD WOLFF

“An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit” Hosted by Anita Johnson

KPFA

Trump’s Latest Assault on The People and more…

Today on Flashpoints: Trump signs a presidential directive blocking refuge for people from countries that the US has recently or is in the process of bombing. Also the new white supremacist president goes after Muslims and Latinos without mercy. And we’ll feature an exclusive interview with the new mayor of the people’s republic of Berkeley, … Continued

Flashpoints

Talkies – January 25, 2017

The cultural, the intellectual, the political, the spiritual—and the silly. Life as we know it, fear it, love it, question it, live it. Hosted by Kris Welch.

Talkies

