Americas Back 40 – February 5, 2017
The hicks from coast to coast. Hosted by Mary Tilson.
Fun Home: Alison Bechdel and Jeanine Tesori, in conversation with Richard Wolinsky. Alison Bechdel is the author of the graphic novel “Fun Home,” and Jeanine Tesori is the composer of the musical adaptation of “Fun Home”. Originally opening at New York’s Public Theatre, “Fun Home” moved to Broadway and won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical. Jeanine Tesori shared the Tony for Best Original Score with lyricist and librettist Lisa Kron.
KPFA theater critic Richard Wolinsky reviews Native Son by Nambi E. Kelley, adapted from the novel by Richard Wright, at Marin Theatre Company through February 12, 2017.
Bill Scott Sworn In As New San Francisco Police Chief. Is The California Governor Ready For Trump? The Largest Single Political Protest Action In The U. S. Since The Sixties.
Jesse finds out about the Man Lexy ran off with.
We’ve all heard the story’s of refugees fleeing war and violence from their home countries into the West … but what happens to those who survive the dangerous journey away from home? The stories and experiences are as diverse the people seeking refuge themselves. Some are settled fairly quickly especially when they have family or … Continued
In this first episode of “The Occasional Scoop,” Kris Welch interviews Wes “Scoop” Nisker about his new book “You Are Not Your Fault.
The hicks from coast to coast. Hosted by Mary Tilson.
Music among friends. Folk and acoustic music. Singer/songwriters. Familiar songs and the New from home and across the sea. Stories of Life, Struggle, and Humor. Hosted by Kevin Vance.
In the first hour “Waves Passing in the Night: Walter Murch in the Land of Astrophysicists” by Lawrence Weschler, former staff writer for the New Yorker. In the second hour People Power at the Barricades with Norman Solomon co-founder, RootsAction.org and author of, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death”.
Explorations deep into the language of music.There’s a lot that’s Bach, and a lot that’s not. Hosted by Larry Bensky.
In the first hour “Waves Passing in the Night: Walter Murch in the Land of Astrophysicists” by Lawrence Weschler, former staff writer for the New Yorker. In the second hour People Power at the Barricades with Norman Solomon co-founder, RootsAction.org and author of, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death”.
Weekend Edition of the KPFA Evening News, which is a collaboration of KPFA and KFCF in Fresno.
President Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran in response to the country’s recent ballistic missile test — raising fears that rising tensions could lead to a military clash. The Senate clears the way for a final vote next week on the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary. The House votes to overturn a rule … Continued
An award winning front-line investigative news magazine, that focuses on human, civil and workers right, issues of war and peace, Global Warming, racism and poverty, and other issues. Hosted by Dennis J. Bernstein.
The hicks from coast to coast. Hosted by Mary Tilson.
Music among friends. Folk and acoustic music. Singer/songwriters. Familiar songs and the New from home and across the sea. Stories of Life, Struggle, and Humor. Hosted by Kevin Vance.
Explorations deep into the language of music.There’s a lot that’s Bach, and a lot that’s not. Hosted by Larry Bensky.
Smooth Grooves, R&B, Soul Music, Smooth R&B, Smooth Jazz, Neo-Soul. All-around relaxing, chill, wind-down nightcap music. Hosted By Syntax Era, Wesley Burton, Arek B. and E. Reed, with caller advice from Dr. Chill.
Lowrider soul, with a mix of barrio oldies and raza knowledge.
A cultural affairs radio magazine showcasing personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of under-served and underrepresented humans. Members of the First Voice Media Apprenticeship program produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle.
No one is completely independent and, while it might feel good to talk about independence, as a final life goal it leaves much to be desired. A.J. Withers joins the Pushing Limits crew to talk about a better goal, interdependence.
Education Today is a radio show hosted by Kitty Kelly Epstein, and airs on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the Month.