Talkies with Guest Host Philip Maldari – February 1, 2017
The cultural, the intellectual, the political, the spiritual—and the silly. Life as we know it, fear it, love it, question it, live it. Hosted by Kris Welch.
Fun Home: Alison Bechdel and Jeanine Tesori, in conversation with Richard Wolinsky. Alison Bechdel is the author of the graphic novel “Fun Home,” and Jeanine Tesori is the composer of the musical adaptation of “Fun Home”. Originally opening at New York’s Public Theatre, “Fun Home” moved to Broadway and won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical. Jeanine Tesori shared the Tony for Best Original Score with lyricist and librettist Lisa Kron.
KPFA theater critic Richard Wolinsky reviews Native Son by Nambi E. Kelley, adapted from the novel by Richard Wright, at Marin Theatre Company through February 12, 2017.
Bill Scott Sworn In As New San Francisco Police Chief. Is The California Governor Ready For Trump? The Largest Single Political Protest Action In The U. S. Since The Sixties.
Jesse finds out about the Man Lexy ran off with.
We’ve all heard the story’s of refugees fleeing war and violence from their home countries into the West … but what happens to those who survive the dangerous journey away from home? The stories and experiences are as diverse the people seeking refuge themselves. Some are settled fairly quickly especially when they have family or … Continued
In this first episode of “The Occasional Scoop,” Kris Welch interviews Wes “Scoop” Nisker about his new book “You Are Not Your Fault.
In this episode, host Mitch Jeserich speaks with Betty Koed, the Official Senate Historian, about the history of the filibuster, as well as Trump’s pick to replace Antonin Scalia.
Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation; “Stolen Seat”: A Look Back on How Republicans Blocked Obama’s Supreme Court Nominee; President Bannon?: Racist, Islamophobic Breitbart Leader Consolidates Power in Trump White House; Rev. Jesse Jackson: Confirming Sessions as Attorney General Would Stick a Knife Through MLK’s Work; … Continued
What does Donald Trump’s 2 out, 1 in executive order on federal regulations mean? A lot more than you think. Public Citizen’s Robert Weissman will join us on today’s show to discuss the threats to public safety and security that Trump’s order could pose. And, Trump’s appointment of his chief strategist, Steve Bannon – a … Continued
On today’s show, we discuss Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nomination with Marjorie Cohn (professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and former president of the National Lawyers Guild). Then, the history of the Senate filibuster with Betty Koed (official Senate historian). Source: Wikipedia
Latin and Reggae mix with Pedro Reyes and Guests.
Experimental recordings, interviews, and live performances!
Go with the flow reggae music mix.
Exploring a variety of textures with a cross pollination of jazz, world, and Latin influences, hosted by Avotcja.
A weekly Latino affairs magazine program with a local and international focus, highlighting the social, political and cultural events affecting the Latino community.
Culture critic Jennifer Stone’s commentary on social justice as reflected in film, television, theatre and mass media: the Zeitgeist watch.
The origin of the mind, and the of origin of religion, using evolutionary theory. With guests Dr. Daniel Dennet and Steven Pinker. Hosted by Dr. Michio Kaku.