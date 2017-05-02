FeaturedNews & PoliticsMusicCulture
view all featured

Black History Month Special

In Your Ear

A special Black History Month edition of In Your Ear featuring music and voices of resistance and revolution from the African American experience.  Paul Robeson, Archie Shepp, Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln, Malcolm X, and Nina Simone are among those featured.  Produced by Art Sato.
Listen

Home

KPFA Events view all events
February 22 2017

RICHARD WOLFF

“An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit” Hosted by Anita Johnson

KPFA

Latest ArchivesNews & PoliticsMusicCulture
view all

Sunday Show – February 5, 2017

In the first hour “Waves Passing in the Night: Walter Murch in the Land of Astrophysicists” by Lawrence Weschler, former staff writer for the New Yorker. In the second hour People Power at the Barricades with Norman Solomon co-founder, RootsAction.org and author of, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death”.

Sunday Show

Listen

Sunday Show – February 5, 2017

In the first hour “Waves Passing in the Night: Walter Murch in the Land of Astrophysicists” by Lawrence Weschler, former staff writer for the New Yorker. In the second hour People Power at the Barricades with Norman Solomon co-founder, RootsAction.org and author of, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death”.

Sunday Show

Listen

Flashpoints – February 3, 2017

An award winning front-line investigative news magazine, that focuses on human, civil and workers right, issues of war and peace, Global Warming, racism and poverty, and other issues. Hosted by Dennis J. Bernstein.

Flashpoints

Listen

After Hours – February 5, 2017

Smooth Grooves, R&B, Soul Music, Smooth R&B, Smooth Jazz, Neo-Soul. All-around relaxing, chill, wind-down nightcap music. Hosted By Syntax Era, Wesley Burton, Arek B. and E. Reed, with caller advice from Dr. Chill.

After Hours

Listen

Full Circle – February 3, 2017

A cultural affairs radio magazine showcasing personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of under-served and underrepresented humans. Members of the First Voice Media Apprenticeship program produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle.

Full Circle

Listen

Interdependence with A.J. Withers

No one is completely independent and, while it might feel good to talk about independence, as a final life goal it leaves much to be desired. A.J. Withers joins the Pushing Limits crew to talk about a better goal, interdependence.

Pushing Limits

Listen

Attention: • Listen to the Pacifica Evening News Monday-Friday at 6 PM      • Help keep KPFA as Vigilant as Always become a member today!      • Get up and get informed with UPFRONT mornings at 7 AM!      

Share This