Non-fiction Music – January 26, 2017
A mix of jazz, folk, blues and more with Joel Sachs.
KPFA theater critic Richard Wolinsky reviews the Jewish Circle Theatre production of “Love Sick,” at the Osher Studio in Berkeley through February 12th and at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, February 23-March 12.
Bill Scott Sworn In As New San Francisco Police Chief. Is The California Governor Ready For Trump? The Largest Single Political Protest Action In The U. S. Since The Sixties.
Ashley Judd, interviewed by Richard Wolinsky on April 25,2011 On Saturday, January 21, 2017, Ashley Judd captivated the crowd at the Women’s March in Washington with her presentation as a “Nasty Woman”. While most people simply know her as an actor in films and television, her real center lies as an activist for health and social justice. Richard Wolinsky had a chance to interview Ashley Judd when she was on tour in 2011 for her memoir, “All That Is Bitter and Sweet,”
Jesse finds out about the Man Lexy ran off with.
We’ve all heard the story’s of refugees fleeing war and violence from their home countries into the West … but what happens to those who survive the dangerous journey away from home? The stories and experiences are as diverse the people seeking refuge themselves. Some are settled fairly quickly especially when they have family or … Continued
In this first episode of “The Occasional Scoop,” Kris Welch interviews Wes “Scoop” Nisker about his new book “You Are Not Your Fault.
A mix of jazz, folk, blues and more with Joel Sachs.
Rotating hosts: Al Glenn, Queen Jahneen, Taishi Duchicela and Avotcja
Folk and not so acoustic music, hosted by Larry Kelp.
Music by the Grateful Dead, and music not by the Grateful Dead. Hosted by Tim Lynch.
Hosts Lakota Harden, Eddie Madril, Janeen Antoine, Vince Medina, and Morning Star Gali bring you today’s Native issues, people, culture & events.
Comprehensive coverage of the day’s news with a focus on war and peace; social, environmental and economic justice.
Today on Flashpoints: Trump signs a presidential directive blocking refuge for people from countries that the US has recently or is in the process of bombing. Also the new white supremacist president goes after Muslims and Latinos without mercy. And we’ll feature an exclusive interview with the new mayor of the people’s republic of Berkeley, … Continued
Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1 @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting, hosted by Davey D and Anita Johnson.
A mix of jazz, folk, blues and more with Joel Sachs.
Rotating hosts: Al Glenn, Queen Jahneen, Taishi Duchicela and Avotcja
Folk and not so acoustic music, hosted by Larry Kelp.
Music by the Grateful Dead, and music not by the Grateful Dead. Hosted by Tim Lynch.
Weekly interviews with poets, performance artists, film-makers, novelists and storytellers. Hosted by Nina Serrano the first two Wednesdays of the month; Jovelyn Richards the third Wednesday; and Reyna Cowan the fourth Wednesday.
A celebration of the art of poetry, hosted by jack Foley.
The cultural, the intellectual, the political, the spiritual—and the silly. Life as we know it, fear it, love it, question it, live it. Hosted by Kris Welch.
A weekly Latino affairs magazine program with a local and international focus, highlighting the social, political and cultural events affecting the Latino community.