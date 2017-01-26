Ashley Judd, interviewed by Richard Wolinsky on April 25,2011 On Saturday, January 21, 2017, Ashley Judd captivated the crowd at the Women’s March in Washington with her presentation as a “Nasty Woman”. While most people simply know her as an actor in films and television, her real center lies as an activist for health and social justice. Richard Wolinsky had a chance to interview Ashley Judd when she was on tour in 2011 for her memoir, “All That Is Bitter and Sweet,”