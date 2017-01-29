FeaturedNews & PoliticsMusicCulture
view all featured

On the Legality of Trump’s Immigrant Ban

Sunday Show

In the first hour, The Truth Shall Set You Free, with Karen J. Greenberg author of “Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State” and Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law. In the second hour, America First Around the World, with Chris Toensing, editor of Middle East Report.
ListenDownload

Congresswoman Jackie Speir on Standing Up to Trump and the People’s Lobbyist: Public Citizen

Letters and Politics

In this episode host Mitch Jeserich speaks with California’s Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier. They touch on the future of the Affordable Care Act, standing up to Trump’s agenda, Russia’s interference in the election and more. Then, he speaks with Robert Weissman, the President of Public Citizen, about what he expects during the Trump presidency.
ListenDownloadopen in itunes

On the Legality of Trump’s Immigrant Ban

Sunday Show

In the first hour, The Truth Shall Set You Free, with Karen J. Greenberg author of “Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State” and Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law. In the second hour, America First Around the World, with Chris Toensing, editor of Middle East Report.
ListenDownload

Immigration and the Press Under Trump

Letters and Politics

In this episode Mitch speaks with Rabiah Ahmed, the Media and Communications Director for the Muslim Public Affairs Council, about the recent executive orders barring immigration from certain Muslim countries. Then, he speaks with Craig Aaron, the President and CEO of Free Press about what Trump’s presidency means for the media.
ListenDownloadopen in itunes

Indie Landscapes – January 21, 2017

Indie Landscapes

Featuring music from the quartet Temples with a track off their forthcoming sophomore album Volcano. Prolific musician Ty Segall shares a track off his self-titled album via Drag City. Reno, Nevada duo Surf Curse. Reykjavik, Iceland outfit Fufanu return with a new single leading up to their sophomore album titled Sports. Montreal collective Arcade Fire … Continued
Listen

Your Thyroid Health

About Health

When your thyroid levels are out of balance, so are you. Tune in to learn how your thyroid works, what can cause it to be unbalanced, treatments, and life style changes. Join Nurse Rona and Dr. Harry Mcilroy. Call us with your questions 1-800-958-9008.
ListenDownload

Home

KPFA Events view all events
February 22 2017

RICHARD WOLFF

“An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit” Hosted by Anita Johnson

KPFA

Latest ArchivesNews & PoliticsMusicCulture
view all

On the Legality of Trump’s Immigrant Ban

In the first hour, The Truth Shall Set You Free, with Karen J. Greenberg author of “Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State” and Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law. In the second hour, America First Around the World, with Chris Toensing, editor of Middle East Report.

Sunday Show

Listen

On the Legality of Trump’s Immigrant Ban

In the first hour, The Truth Shall Set You Free, with Karen J. Greenberg author of “Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State” and Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law. In the second hour, America First Around the World, with Chris Toensing, editor of Middle East Report.

Sunday Show

Listen

The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays – January 27, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence becomes the highest ranking presidential administration figure ever to address the annual anti-abortion March for Life in person. Pence highlights President Trump’s pending nomination of a Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox calls Donald Trump “childish” and a C.E.O. and says Mexico has … Continued

The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays

Listen

Flashpoints – January 27, 2017

An award winning front-line investigative news magazine, that focuses on human, civil and workers right, issues of war and peace, Global Warming, racism and poverty, and other issues. Hosted by Dennis J. Bernstein.

Flashpoints

Listen

Full Circle – January 27, 2017

A cultural affairs radio magazine showcasing personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of under-served and underrepresented humans. Members of the First Voice Media Apprenticeship program produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle.

Full Circle

Listen

Attention: • Listen to the Pacifica Evening News Monday-Friday at 6 PM      • Get up and get informed with UPFRONT mornings at 7 AM!      

Share This