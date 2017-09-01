FeaturedNews & PoliticsMusicCulture
Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills

Democracy Now

Senate Hearings Begin for Wealthiest Cabinet in U.S. History Despite Lack of Vetting; Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills; Repeal & Run? Republicans Move to Axe Obamacare, But What Will Replacement Look Like? WATCH: Meryl Streep Slams Trump for Bullying & Calls for an Independent Free Press.
Donna Williams on Autism

Pushing Limits

In the 1960s ‘autism’ was deemed ‘childhood psychosis’ and the incidence of autism was thought to be around 4 in 10,000 children.   Today, up to 1 in 88 children are diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Polly Samuel, aka Donna Williams, was central to these changes and became a beacon to many in the autism … Continued
Israel/Palestine: One State/Two State?

The Ralph Nader Radio Hour

Ralph talks to Israeli activist, Miko Peled, author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine about whether a two-state solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict is even possible.  Also, Mark Green rejoins us to discuss whether president-elect Donald Trump has already violated The Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating on behalf … Continued
Islamophobia in the US

Rising Up With Sonali

On today’s show we’ll focus on Islamophobia in the US – how pervasive it is and how people are combating it. First, author and academic Kumarini Silva will join us to discuss her book, Brown Threat: Identification in The Security State. Then Corey Saylor of the Council of American Islamic Relations will explore a comprehensive … Continued
The Potential Repeal of Obamacare, Anne Kirkpatrick, and From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime

UpFront

In the first half episode, resident physicians in the primary care internal medicine residency program at Highland Hospital (Alameda County’s safety net hospital and trauma center), Jessica Herrera and Ingrid Bauer discuss the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Then, independent journalist Pendarvis Harshaw joins us to talk about the recent appointment of Anne Kirkpatrick as the new Oakland … Continued
Indie Landscapes – January 7, 2017

Indie Landscapes

Featuring music from the Oklahoma City outfit The Flaming Lips with a track off their forthcoming album Oczy Mldy. BYM Records duo The Holydrug Couple based out of Santiago, Chile. Introducing the Atlanta, Georgia quintet Hello Ocho who share a track off their sophomore album In Portuguese. Check out the dope London based duo ZOOEY … Continued
Donna Williams on Autism

Pushing Limits

In the 1960s ‘autism’ was deemed ‘childhood psychosis’ and the incidence of autism was thought to be around 4 in 10,000 children.   Today, up to 1 in 88 children are diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Polly Samuel, aka Donna Williams, was central to these changes and became a beacon to many in the autism … Continued
APEX Express – January 5, 2017 Hooligan Sparrow

APEX Express

On our new year spotlight, we look internationally at India and China exploring human rights issues and the complexity of micro finance. Preeti Shekar talks with feminist author and academic Kalpana Karunakaran about her book: Women, Microfinance and the State in Neoliberal India. We examine how the politics of neoliberal economics impact women’s rights and … Continued
February 22 2017

RICHARD WOLFF

“An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit” Hosted by Anita Johnson

KPFA

Setting the Standard – January 9, 2017

Setting the Standard has been around 8-10 years, and was originally started by Maya Rise. We kept it going, and continues to evolve into many platforms. We are a all volunteer crew, and bring you information, poetry, music, and much more. You can tune in online at kpfa.org or on the radio at 94.1fm KPFA, … Continued

Setting the Standard

Listen

FREQUENCY MODULATION RADIO – January 8, 2017

\ FREQUENCY MODULATION RADIO – iteration 16 Tune in this Sunday, January 8th for an episode in tribute to the incredible artistry of Jsun McCarty. Jsun was quickly taken from us along with so many unique artists by the tragic Ghost Ship fire. His bandmate and beloved friend Michael Daddona showcases the work of Jsun … Continued

Discreet Music

Listen

Destani Wolf — In The Name of Love

Singer/Songwriter/Recording Artist Destani Wolf, describes the unique unfoldment of her musical career. . As early as the tender age of 2, Destani knew she was a singer. She even practiced singing regularly with a water hose substituting for a microphone. Decades later, Destani is an internationally acclaimed, accomplished musician who is noted for her ability … Continued

The Week Starts Here

Listen

Attention: • Listen to the Pacifica Evening News Monday-Friday at 6 PM      • Get up and get informed with UPFRONT mornings at 7 AM!      

