Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation

Democracy Now

Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation; “Stolen Seat”: A Look Back on How Republicans Blocked Obama’s Supreme Court Nominee; President Bannon?: Racist, Islamophobic Breitbart Leader Consolidates Power in Trump White House; Rev. Jesse Jackson: Confirming Sessions as Attorney General Would Stick a Knife Through MLK’s Work; … Continued
Indie Landscapes – January 21, 2017

Indie Landscapes

Featuring music from the quartet Temples with a track off their forthcoming sophomore album Volcano. Prolific musician Ty Segall shares a track off his self-titled album via Drag City. Reno, Nevada duo Surf Curse. Reykjavik, Iceland outfit Fufanu return with a new single leading up to their sophomore album titled Sports. Montreal collective Arcade Fire … Continued
KPFA Events view all events
February 22 2017

RICHARD WOLFF

“An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit” Hosted by Anita Johnson

KPFA

Democracy Now

Democracy Now

The Nomination of Neil Gorsuch and Filibustering

On today’s show, we discuss Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nomination with Marjorie Cohn (professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and former president of the National Lawyers Guild). Then, the history of the Senate filibuster with Betty Koed (official Senate historian). Source: Wikipedia

UpFront

