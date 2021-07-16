Terra Verde

Terra Verde — Lets Get Plastics Out of Schools — July 16, 2021

Three schoolchildren in front of a plastic waste dump in Berkeley, California, campaigning against plastic pollution. Child in the center is holding up a "reuse" sign
Jacqueline Omania’s Zero Waste classroom in Berkeley has managed to generate only a jar of waste during the entire school year. Photo by Jacqueline Omania

Earth Island Journal editor and Terra Verde host Maureen Nandini Mitra talks about plastic waste and classroom solutions with Jacqueline Omania, the inspirational educator behind Berkeley’s Oxford Elementary School’s Zero Waste Classroom Project and winner of the 2019 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, and Dianna Cohen, founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global alliance of individuals, organizations, businesses, and policymakers working toward a world free of plastic.

